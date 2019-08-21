Home

Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home
303 S Chapel St
Louisville, OH 44641
(330) 875-2811
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:15 AM
Little Flower Catholic Church
2040 Diamond St. N.E.
Canton, OH
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
11:30 AM
Little Flower Catholic Church
2040 Diamond St. N.E.
Canton, OH
JOHN JOSEPH BERECEK


1947 - 2019
JOHN JOSEPH BERECEK Obituary
John Joseph Berecek

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in John's memory to Canton Christian Benevolence Fund at 2550 Cleveland Ave NW, Canton, Ohio 44709.

John's family will receive friends at Little Flower Catholic Church, 2040 Diamond St. N.E., Canton, Ohio 44721, on Wednesday, August 21st., from 9:30 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11:30 a.m. at the church. Interment will follow in St Louis Parish Cemetery. Arrangements are at the direction of the Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home in Louisville. Condolences can be shared with the family online at: www.paqueletfalk.com

Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home & Crematory, 330-875-2811

Serving Ohio Families Since 1867
Published in The Repository on Aug. 21, 2019
