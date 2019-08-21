|
John Joseph Berecek
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in John's memory to Canton Christian Benevolence Fund at 2550 Cleveland Ave NW, Canton, Ohio 44709.
John's family will receive friends at Little Flower Catholic Church, 2040 Diamond St. N.E., Canton, Ohio 44721, on Wednesday, August 21st., from 9:30 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11:30 a.m. at the church. Interment will follow in St Louis Parish Cemetery. Arrangements are at the direction of the Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home in Louisville. Condolences can be shared with the family online at: www.paqueletfalk.com
Published in The Repository on Aug. 21, 2019