John K. Clapsaddle
John Kenneth Clapsaddle, age 83, of Alliance, passed away Thursday, June 20, 2019, at Aultman Woodlawn Compassionate Care Center in Canton. He was born August 23, 1935, in Detroit, Michigan, to Frank and Katherine (Kaiser) Clapsaddle. John graduated from the former Marlboro High School in the class of 1953. He was previously employed by the Hoover Company in the Tool and Die Department and later retired from the Engineering Division with 46 years of service.
John enjoyed working on the family farm, woodworking and golfing. In the past, John served with the Marlboro Township Fire Department with 31 years of service and on the Marlboro Township Fire Board and coached Marlboro Little League.
Survivors include his wife, Helen (Iacangelo) Clapsaddle, whom he married January 2, 1988; son, Kenneth S. (Amy) Clapsaddle of Canton; daughter, Kathy (Tim) Stinson of Louisville; stepdaughter, Kimberly Ann (Daniel) Spears of Uniontown; five grandchildren; two great grandsons; brother, Donald (Rita) Clapsaddle of North Canton; and a sister, Patsy (Orm) Smith of Marlboro. In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by his first wife, Lois Clapsaddle, who died June 20, 1984; and a granddaughter, Rachel.
Services will be held at Noon Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at Cassaday-Turkle-Christian Funeral Home with Pastor Eric Crites officiating. Friends may call from 6-8 p.m., Monday and from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., prior to the service Tuesday. The Stark County Fire Fighters Association will hold a last call service at 7:45 p.m., the night of the visitation. Interment will be at Marlboro Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Marlboro Township Fire Department 9577 Edison St. Alliance, OH 44601 or to the 525 N. Broad St., Canfield, OH 44406. Arrangements are by Cassaday-Turkle-Christian Funeral Home 75 S. Union Ave., Alliance, OH 44601. Friends may register online at www.ctcfuneral.com.
Published in The Repository on June 22, 2019