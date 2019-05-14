Home

Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home
JOHN K. "KENNY" MARTIN

JOHN K. "KENNY" MARTIN Obituary
John K. "Kenny" Martin

Age 61, of Canton, died Saturday, May 11, 2019, in Aultman Hospital following an extended illness. Born May 15, 1957 in Canton, to the late John A. and Thelma (Smith) Martin. He was a life resident of Canton; and formerly employed by Fresh Mark. Kenny enjoyed many years camping at Springwood Camp Club. Preceded in death by an infant son; and a sister, Patricia Johnston.

He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Vickie L. (Owen) Martin; a son, Timothy Martin; a daughter, Jennifer Martin; a granddaughter, Addison Martin; a sister and brother-in-law, Sally and Jerry Updyke; several nieces and nephews.

Friends may call Wednesday, May 15, 2019 from 5 – 7 p.m. in the Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home on South Cleveland Ave. Memorial donations may be made to the family to help with expenses.

Published in The Repository on May 14, 2019
