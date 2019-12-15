|
John Keith
Hostutler
Age 85, Beloved husband of Rita (nee Gambow); loving father of Ty Mackey (Neil), Tris Heestand (Rick); step children, Gary Locke, Kris Fink (Bob); devoted grandfather of six. Preceded in death by parents, George and Lillian (Sims) Hostutler; dear brother and sisters of the late Vernon Hostutler, Virginia Hostutler, June and Joe Gehman, and Maxine and Jim Parker.
Friends may call at Meadowlawn Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens. Services will be on Monday, Dec. 16th from 11-1.
Published in The Repository on Dec. 15, 2019