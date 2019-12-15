Home

Meadowlawn Memorial Gardens
4244 Madison Street
New Port Richey, FL 34652
(727) 849-5627
Calling hours
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
John Keith Hostutler Obituary
John Keith

Hostutler

Age 85, Beloved husband of Rita (nee Gambow); loving father of Ty Mackey (Neil), Tris Heestand (Rick); step children, Gary Locke, Kris Fink (Bob); devoted grandfather of six. Preceded in death by parents, George and Lillian (Sims) Hostutler; dear brother and sisters of the late Vernon Hostutler, Virginia Hostutler, June and Joe Gehman, and Maxine and Jim Parker.

Friends may call at Meadowlawn Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens. Services will be on Monday, Dec. 16th from 11-1.
Published in The Repository on Dec. 15, 2019
