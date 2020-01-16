Home

Formet-Clevenger & Gordon Funeral Home
1803 Cleveland Avenue NW
Canton, OH 44709
(330) 456-4766
Calling hours
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Holy Assumption Orthodox Church
Liturgy
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
Holy Assumption Orthodox Church
More Obituaries for JOHN KOVAL
JOHN KOVAL Jr.


1922 - 2020
JOHN KOVAL Jr. Obituary
John Koval, Jr.

Age 97, of North Canton, passed away Sunday, January 12, 2020. Born March 7, 1922, in Shadyside, OH, a son of the late John and Anna (Sesola) Koval, Sr., he had been a resident of the Canton area since 1957. John served with the U.S. Army during World War II; and retired in 1986 from Mohler Lumber Co. in North Canton after nine years service, where he was a millman. He was a member of Holy Assumption Orthodox Church, which he helped establish, and was one of the founders of the Holly Hills Baseball Association. Preceded in death by two brothers, George and Charles Koval; and two sisters, Mary Wisvari and Ann Schiller.

Survived by two sons and daughters-in-law, Dennis and Diane Koval and Jay W. and Deborah Koval; five grandchildren and seven great grandchildren, Brian (Megan) Koval and their son Dominic, Jackie (Steve) Verh and their daughter Kayla, Kristine (Tim) Cochrane and their son Colin, Vanessa (Mike) Spencer and their sons Zachary Koval and Ethan Spencer, and Ashley Riley and her children Annlees and Wesley; and two brothers and one sister-in-law, Michael Koval and Frank and Paula Koval.

A Liturgy of Christian Burial will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. in Holy Assumption Orthodox Church with Fr. John Kennerk as Celebrant. Interment will be in Warstler Cemetery. Friends may call one hour before the service, from 10-11 a.m., in the church. Condolences may be left at:

www.gordonfuneralhomes.com

Gordon, (330)456-4766
Published in The Repository on Jan. 16, 2020
