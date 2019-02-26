Home

POWERED BY

Services
Heartland Cremation & Burial Society
6113 Blue Ridge Blvd
Raytown, MO 64138
816-313-1677
Resources
More Obituaries for JOHN DAVIS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOHN L. DAVIS

Obituary Condolences Flowers

JOHN L. DAVIS Obituary
John L. Davis

71, of 26 S. Central, Buckner, Missouri, died Sunday, February 3, 2019, after a brief illness. He was a U.S. Army Veteran, having served his country in Vietnam during the late 1960's. John was

born in Massillon, Ohio, on September 2, 1947, and was preceded in death by his

father, Clarence L. Davis, and his mother, Lula M. (Boyer) Davis. He has lived in Buckner, for approximately, the past 12 years.

He is survived by two sisters, June M. (Davis) Smith

of Strongsville, Ohio, and Linda C. (Davis) Carter of

Independence, Missouri; and nine nieces and nephews.

An August 10, 2019, memorial service to be held in Beach City, Ohio, has been planned by the family. Contributions

in Johnny's honor may be made to your local American

. Arrangements were through the Heartland Crematory and Burial Society of Raytown, Missouri.
Published in The Repository on Feb. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now