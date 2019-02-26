|
|
John L. Davis
71, of 26 S. Central, Buckner, Missouri, died Sunday, February 3, 2019, after a brief illness. He was a U.S. Army Veteran, having served his country in Vietnam during the late 1960's. John was
born in Massillon, Ohio, on September 2, 1947, and was preceded in death by his
father, Clarence L. Davis, and his mother, Lula M. (Boyer) Davis. He has lived in Buckner, for approximately, the past 12 years.
He is survived by two sisters, June M. (Davis) Smith
of Strongsville, Ohio, and Linda C. (Davis) Carter of
Independence, Missouri; and nine nieces and nephews.
An August 10, 2019, memorial service to be held in Beach City, Ohio, has been planned by the family. Contributions
in Johnny's honor may be made to your local American
. Arrangements were through the Heartland Crematory and Burial Society of Raytown, Missouri.
Published in The Repository on Feb. 26, 2019