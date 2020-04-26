|
|
John (Jack) L. England
was called to be with his Lord and Savior April 20, 2020. Born on Sept. 11, 1930 in Corry, PA, to the late Frank T. and Irene (Heckathorn) England. Jack graduated from Warren G. Harding HS, 1948 and attended Kent State University. Jack served in Korea with the US Army and retired from Packard Electric as a tool and die maker after 36 years of service. He was a past Commander of VFW post #1090 in Warren, OH 1961-62, former co-chair of the Trumbull County Day which meets annually in Lakeland, FL, and served as a City Councilman in Port Richey, FL from 1993-95. The family expects Jack is now singing tenor with the Heavenly choir. He enjoyed singing in church choirs, Barbershop quartets in FL and Warren's Stephen Foster Barbershop chorus. Next to gardening, he enjoyed fishing and golf, all celebrating the beautiful outdoors.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Edith (Hecker) England; sisters, Barbara Downs-Frohlich and Beverly Funtjar. Jack is survived by his wife, Anna Mae (Kline) of nearly 32 years; brother, Frank T. (Bonnie Kay) England of Sebring, OH; children: Jon L. England of Garfield Heights, Eric S. England of Oxford, OH; and daughter, Ellen F. (England) and Terry Yoder of Canal Fulton; along with grandchildren, Ian R. Yoder and Eryn C. Yoder. He is also survived by nieces, nephews and countless friends.
Per his wishes cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to Canal Fulton Christian Fellowship's Youth Ministry, in honor of his grandchildren or to the Wycliffe Bible Translators Mission.
Published in The Repository on Apr. 26, 2020