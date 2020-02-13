|
John L. Evrard
age 77, of North Canton, passed away Monday evening, Feb. 10th, 2020, at Aultman Hospital. Born in Canton, Ohio, on Oct. 14th, 1942, to the late Eugene and Eleanor (Crock) Evrard, John was also preceded in death by his father and mother in-law, Don and Mary Clarke. John enjoyed being around people and pursued his passion in the sales industry where he found his success with Box USA Inc. A die-hard Browns fan, John was a proud season tickets holder since 1998. Besides being an avid card player, John was a member of the North Canton Eagles Aerie #6979 and the Elks Lodge where he could hone his card playing skills. John dearly cherished his family and enjoyed going to his grandchildren's sports events every chance he could to cheer them on. John would also treat his family annually by taking them to Myrtle Beach, SC, to spend quality time together. A Mustang enthusiast, John was a proud owner of a 1964 classic Ford Mustang; John loved showing off his Mustang at classic car shows and rubbing elbows with other car enthusiasts/owners. An avid golfer, John also enjoyed gardening and tending his beloved roses.
He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Suzanne (Clarke) Evrard of North Canton; four children, Debbie (Pat) Duffy of North Canton, Julie (Doug) Fleenor of Canton, Donald Evrard of North Canton, Mike (Amy) Evrard of Medina, Ohio; nine grandchildren, Jordan Fleenor and her fiancé, Nic Millin, Patrick Duffy, Jacob Fleenor, Emily Duffy, Lindsey Evrard, Matthew Duffy, Molly, Sam, and Natalie Evrard; a brother, William Evrard of Louisville, Ohio; sister, Mary (Tom) Leritz of St. Louis, Mo; sisters and brothers-in-law, Donna (Jim) Mertes, Joyce (Dan) Soehnlen, Cindy (Kenny) Zielaskiewicz, and numerous nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, Feb. 15th, 2020, at Christ The Servant Parish at Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church with Msgr. Lewis F. Gaetano presiding and Rev. Fr. Edward Keck con-celebrating. Calling hours will be two hours prior to the Mass from 10-12 noon at the church. Memorial contribution may be made in his name to St. Joseph Care Center, 2308 Reno Dr., Louisville, Ohio 44641. For those unable to attend services, you may register on line at our: "On Line Registry Page" at www.wackerlyfuneralhome.com.
(Wackerly 330 455-5235)
Published in The Repository on Feb. 13, 2020