|
|
|
John L. Evrard
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, Feb. 15th, 2020, at Christ The Servant Parish at Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church with Msgr. Lewis F. Gaetano presiding and Rev. Fr. Edward Keck con-celebrating. Calling hours will be two hours prior to the Mass from 10-12 noon at the church. Memorial contribution may be made in his name to St. Joseph Care Center, 2308 Reno Dr., Louisville, Ohio 44641. For those unable to attend services, you may register on line at our: "On Line Registry Page" at www.wackerlyfuneralhome.com.
(Wackerly 330 455-5235)
Published in The Repository on Feb. 14, 2020