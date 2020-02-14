Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wackerly Funeral Home
1375 Market Ave. North
Canton, OH 44714
330-455-5235
Calling hours
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Christ The Servant Parish at Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
12:00 PM
Christ The Servant Parish at Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for John Evrard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John L. Evrard

Send Flowers
John L. Evrard Obituary
John L. Evrard

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, Feb. 15th, 2020, at Christ The Servant Parish at Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church with Msgr. Lewis F. Gaetano presiding and Rev. Fr. Edward Keck con-celebrating. Calling hours will be two hours prior to the Mass from 10-12 noon at the church. Memorial contribution may be made in his name to St. Joseph Care Center, 2308 Reno Dr., Louisville, Ohio 44641. For those unable to attend services, you may register on line at our: "On Line Registry Page" at www.wackerlyfuneralhome.com.

(Wackerly 330 455-5235)
Published in The Repository on Feb. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -