|
|
John L. Gasper II
73, passed away Saturday Oct. 5, 2019 after a battle with cancer. John was born on April 2, 1946 in Canton, Ohio to the late John and Kathryn (Anstadt) Gasper. He is survived by his high school sweetheart and wife of 52 years, Connie (Mann) Gasper; daughter, Wendy McGill; son-in-law, Dan McGill and grandson, Dan McGill. He is also survived by his twin brother, Ron (Darlene) Gasper of the Villages and many nieces and nephews whom he cherished.
John loved his family and enjoyed spending time with them. He was so proud of his grandson and his accomplishments in the Ohio State Marching Band. He loved his church family and served as an elder at the North Canton Church of Christ for 20 years. As a man that always strived to serve others he started the Thanksgiving Meal program in 1993. Last year over three thousand meals were prepared and delivered by the church. John was a Red Cross Volunteer for 30 years and served on the board for many years before being elected a lifetime member. He helped in over 20 national disasters and ending his service as a family center manager at Liberty Park for 9/11.
Calling hours will be Tuesday Oct. 8, 2019 from 5-8 p.m. at North Canton Church of Christ and the funeral service will be on Wednesday Oct. 9, 2019 at 11 a.m. at North Canton Church of Christ, 1301 E. Maple St. North Canton, Ohio 44720 with Ted Blackwood officiating. Burial will take place at Sunset Hills Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to the North Canton Church of Christ Thanksgiving Meals. The family invites you to visit www.reedfuneralhome.com.
Reed, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Oct. 8, 2019