John L. Gasper II
Calling hours will be Tuesday Oct. 8, 2019 from 5-8 p.m. at North Canton Church of Christ and the funeral service will be on Wednesday Oct. 9, 2019 at 11 a.m. at North Canton Church of Christ, 1301 E. Maple St. North Canton, Ohio 44720 with Ted Blackwood officiating. Burial will take place at Sunset Hills Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to the North Canton Church of Christ Thanksgiving Meals. The family invites you to visit www.reedfuneralhome. com.
Reed, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Oct. 9, 2019