Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
(330) 477-6721
Calling hours
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
North Canton Church of Christ
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
North Canton Church of Christ
1301 E. Maple St.
North Canton, OH
View Map
1946 - 2019
John L. Gasper II Obituary
John L. Gasper II

Calling hours will be Tuesday Oct. 8, 2019 from 5-8 p.m. at North Canton Church of Christ and the funeral service will be on Wednesday Oct. 9, 2019 at 11 a.m. at North Canton Church of Christ, 1301 E. Maple St. North Canton, Ohio 44720 with Ted Blackwood officiating. Burial will take place at Sunset Hills Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to the North Canton Church of Christ Thanksgiving Meals. The family invites you to visit www.reedfuneralhome. com.

Reed, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Oct. 9, 2019
