John L. Midkiff
89, of North Canton, passed away on Sunday, September 13, 2020. He was born August 29, 1931, in Sumerco, WV., to the late John and Brookie Midkiff. John proudly served in the U.S. Air Force. He was a member of Canton Baptist Temple. John retired from Interstate United Foods and after his retirement he drove truck for Evelyn Services for 15 years.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Betty; and brother, Loran Midkiff. John is survived by his children: John Midkiff, Jean (Robert) Ulmschneider and Jeff Midkiff; five grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.
In honoring John's wishes, he will be cremated.
Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel is entrusted with the arrangements.
