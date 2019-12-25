|
|
John L. Slomsky
Age 82, of Canton, died Dec. 19, 2019 while at his winter home in Englewood, Fla. Born in Canton, he was the son of the late John and Pauline (Reibenstein) Slomsky. He was a graduate of Central Catholic High School class of 1955 and the University of Dayton. He was a mechanical engineer and was retired from Mactac. He was a member of St. Michael Catholic Church.
John is survived by his loving wife, JoAnn (Bolovan) Slomsky; sons, John (Lynn) Slomsky of Westerville, Jeff Slomsky of Canton; daughter, Jill (Brian) Keller of Uniontown; grandchildren, Alexa, Jack, Katie, Sara, Hannah, Kristen and Amanda. John spent many summers travelling across the country turning wrenches on NASCAR/USAC midgets with Shelley Arkow. He was the crew chief on the #19 race car that won the NASCAR Midget Championship in Daytona, Fla. in 1967. Later in his career, he teamed with Curt Irwin to field a car in the SCCA Super Vee Series. He loved coaching his sons and other youths in baseball and football in Jackson Township Athletics. He was always in attendance for his grandchildren's dance recitals and sporting events. Like his father, John spent numerous summer days boating and fishing on Lake Erie and enjoying family time at Kellys Island and Put-in-Bay. John and JoAnn have spent the last 25 years wintering in Englewood, Fla. at Pelican Landing in Manasota Key. He enjoyed spending time with the other snow birds and especially the company of Miller's, Muzevich's, and Roknich's.
Mass of Christian burial will be Monday, December 30 at 11:00 a.m. in St. Michael Catholic Church with Fr. Zachary Coulter as celebrant. Burial will be in St. Peter's Cemetery. Friends may call Monday morning from 9:30 to 11:00 a.m. in the church. The Wackerly Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Donations may be made in his name to Canton Central Catholic High School. For those unable to attend services you may register on line at our: "On Line Registry Page" at www.wackerlyfuneralhome.com
(Wackerly 330 455-5235)
Published in The Repository on Dec. 25, 2019