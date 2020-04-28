|
|
John L. Williams, Jr.
58, walked into God's arms with his beautiful angel Karen waiting for him after a brief fight with brain cancer. John was born June 3, 1961 the son of John Williams Sr. and Mary Williams. He graduated from Fairless High School in 1979. He was in the Construction Trade most recently working for Heppner-Pritt & Assoc. John was a 3rd Degree Knights of Columbus #554, former Massillon Knights Foundation Trustee. He enjoyed golfing, bowling, bartending, playing cards with friends, the New York Yankees, and life in general. We will all remember his hearty laugh, his giant hugs, and his love for his precious pug Simon.
John was preceded in death by his parents, father-in-law George Jurkovich, and the love of his life, his wife Karen. John is survived by his best buddy pug dog Simon; brother Harry (Beth) Williams; mother-in-law, Marianne Jurkovich; brother-in-law, George (Vanessa) Jurkovich; sister-in-law, Stephanie Busch; sister and brother-in-law, Maryann and Dave Cowley; numerous nieces, nephews, and an army of friends.
John will be remembered by many for his love and compassion for people. "He never said a bad word about anyone." The family would like to thank John's special angel, Tina Nelson Weaver, a lifelong friend who was at John's side when he needed her the most. We would like to thank the Baum family and the staff at Bethany Nursing Home for the wonderful care, compassion and kindness.
A private burial will take place and a celebration of John's life at a later date.
Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory
(330) 833-3222
Published in The Repository on Apr. 28, 2020