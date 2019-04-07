|
|
John Leroy Yeager
age 57, of Canton, OH, passed away on Monday April 1, 2019, after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born in Fairmont, WV, on October 26, 1961, to the late Edgar and Shirley Yeager. John was an auto mechanic who enjoyed fishing, his two dogs Boo and Bella, and spending time with family and friends. In addition to his parents, John is preceded in death by his brother, Nelson Yeager.
He is survived by his children: John S. Yeager, Jacob Yeager, and Sarah E. Reynolds, sisters: Terri Marshall, Rose McCracken, Kelli Chester, Edda (Rod) Huntsman, and Salli Goodwin; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
A memorial service will be held at a later date and you may contact the family for more information. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in John's memory to the Stark County Humane Society (5100 Peach Street N.E., Louisville, OH 44641). Arrangements entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home 330-452-4041.
Published in The Repository on Apr. 7, 2019