John Louis LoobyApril 1, 1928 –September 26, 2020May the road rise tomeet you.May the wind be always at your back.May the sun shine warm upon your face.The rain fall soft uponyour head.And, until we meet again,May God hold you in the palm of His Hand."An Irish Blessing"Rest in peace, Jack! Our memory of you is a blessing!The Looby FamilyCondolences and special memories can be shared online atwww.heritagecremationHeritage Cremation Society330.875.5770