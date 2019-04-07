John Lydal Stubblefield, Sr.



October 20, 1958- March 29, 2019



"Stubby", age 60, of East Canton, passed away Friday, March 29, 2019. He was born in Canton, Ohio on October 20, 1958, and was a 1977 Graduate of East Canton High School. He was a U.S. Army Veteran, a Proud Teamster, Avid Hunter and NASCAR Fan. He was preceded in death by his parents, Chanie and Dorothy Stubblefield; brother, Larry; and sister, Patty.



He is survived by wife and friend, Sandra Garrott; sons, John (Andrea) and Silas (Stephanie); daughter, Stacy; grandchildren: Chanie, James, Wyatt, Morgan, Maci and Lauren; and brothers, Gary and Jerry.



A celebration of life will be held on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at the Indian Run Christian Church, with burial of cremated remains at the Mapleton Cemetery and fellowship following at Indian Run Christian Church. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made in John's name to the save22 foundation, www.save22.vet. Condolences can be shared with the family online at



www.heritagecremationsociety.com.



Heritage Cremation Society



330-875-5770 Published in The Repository on Apr. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary