Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
Indian Run Christian Church
JOHN LYDAL STUBBLEFIELD Sr.


1958 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
JOHN LYDAL STUBBLEFIELD Sr. Obituary
John Lydal Stubblefield, Sr.

A celebration of life will be held on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at the Indian Run Christian Church, with burial of cremated remains at the Mapleton Cemetery and fellowship following at Indian Run Christian Church.

In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made in John's name to the save22 foundation, www.save22.vet. Condolences can be shared with the family online at

www.heritagecremation-

society.com.

Heritage Cremation Society

330-875-5770
Published in The Repository on Apr. 8, 2019
