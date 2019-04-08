|
John Lydal Stubblefield, Sr.
A celebration of life will be held on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at the Indian Run Christian Church, with burial of cremated remains at the Mapleton Cemetery and fellowship following at Indian Run Christian Church.
In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made in John's name to the save22 foundation, www.save22.vet. Condolences can be shared with the family online at
www.heritagecremation-
society.com.
Heritage Cremation Society
330-875-5770
Published in The Repository on Apr. 8, 2019