John Martin Overholt
age 64, passed away of a heart attack Saturday, April 25, 2020. He was born March 31, 1956 in Canton, Ohio to Leonard and Amanda Overholt. He was married to Linda K. Troyer on Sept. 1, 1979. John dedicated his life to serving his heavenly Father, and his family. There was nothing he wouldn't do for his family. He was a man of many talents, strengths, courage, and wisdom. His analytical skills could always conquer the challenges, and he would tackle any project set before him. His love for architectural design served many in the building industry. He was owner of J. Overholt & Associates and after moving to Amanda, Ohio, worked in sales and design for Hostetler Truss. He faithfully served the church in many different capacities. He and his family answered God's call to pastor a small church in Belize. While serving in this capacity, he came to love the people of Belize, and many of them he counted as family. He was the best Father his children could ever ask for. He leaves behind 9 grandchildren, whom he loved beyond words.
In addition to his wife Linda of 40 years, he is survived by his children, Judith (Wendell) Beachy, Alexander Moses Overholt, and John Martin Overholt II (Heidi). He also mourned the loss of infant daughter, Gabrielle Hope, and infant son, Gabriel Lyndon. He is also survived by grandchildren, Isabella, Sophia, Jackson, Elliott and Jacqueline Beachy, Troy, John Martin Overholt III, Greyson, Miles Overholt; by his mother, Amanda (Sommers) Overholt; and siblings, Patricia (Joseph) Hochstetler, Ruth (Ronald) Border, Philip (Sara) Overholt, Joseph (Ruth) Overholt, and Christine (Sylvan) Weaver. He was preceded in death by his father, Leonard Overholt.
Outdoor visitation will be from 2-5 pm April 29th at Emmanuel Mennonite Church in Amanda, Ohio. An outdoor memorial service will be held April 30th at 1 p.m.
Published in The Repository on Apr. 28, 2020