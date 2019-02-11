Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for JOHN WEAVER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOHN MARVIN WEAVER

Obituary Flowers

JOHN MARVIN WEAVER Obituary
John Marvin Weaver

A Graveside Service with military honors will be held FRIDAY, 2:30pm, at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. Procession will form at the Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home, 624 E. Cherry St. (Rt 93) Canal Fulton. Please arrive by 1:30pm. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Canal Fulton Lions Club, 735 E. Cherry St., Canal Fulton, OH 44614.

www.swigarteasterling

funeralhome.com

Swigart-Easterling,

330-854-2356
Published in The Repository on Feb. 11, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.