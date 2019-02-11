|
|
|
John Marvin Weaver
A Graveside Service with military honors will be held FRIDAY, 2:30pm, at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. Procession will form at the Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home, 624 E. Cherry St. (Rt 93) Canal Fulton. Please arrive by 1:30pm. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Canal Fulton Lions Club, 735 E. Cherry St., Canal Fulton, OH 44614.
www.swigarteasterling
funeralhome.com
Swigart-Easterling,
330-854-2356
Published in The Repository on Feb. 11, 2019
