JOHN MICHAEL CAROSELLO


1926 - 2019
JOHN MICHAEL CAROSELLO Obituary
John Michael Carosello

passed away after a brief illness on August 23, 2019. John was born on April 28, 1926. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Mary Alice, on July 13, 2015. John served his country in the U.S. Army Air Corps from 1944 to 1946.

He is survived by his loving children, Mark (Mary Ann) Carosello, Elizabeth Foster and Phillip (Colleen) Carosello; seven grandchildren, Mark and Anthony (Michelle) Carosello, Matthew and Nicholas Foster, Nick and Katrina (Carosello) Rousher, John Michael and Joannie Carosello, along with six great-grandchildren. He also leaves behind his brother, Thomas (Kathy) Carosello, sisters, Linda (Cal) Lanza, Sylvia Alexander, sister-in-law, Elinor Carosello, brother-in-law, Albert Karolyi along with several nieces and nephews.

Private family services were held. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Crossroads Hospice. Condolences may be made to: www.lamiellfuneralhome.com

(Lamiell 330-456-7375)
Published in The Repository on Sept. 1, 2019
