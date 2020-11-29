1/1
John Michael "Mike" Ezerski
John Michael "Mike" Ezerski

age 72 Passed away Tuesday November 24th, 2020 due to complications of Covid-19. Mike Ezerski was Born August 27, 1948 in Rivesville West Virginia to the Ann and Michael Ezerski.

He is survived by his loving wife Sheila Ezerski of 46 years, son Michael Ezerski Sr. and daughter Ashley Ezerski; six grandchildren: Michael, Isabella, Natalia, Zennon, Gabrielle and Ian: Great Granddaughter Harlow, sisters Victoria Hawkins and Judith Berry as well as several other nieces and nephews, family and friends. Preceded in death by his parents and siblings Joe and Jimmy.

Mike Retired from The Timken Company after 30 years. He loved hunting and fishing especially with his close friend Stan Starcher. Mike shared special bond with many, family was important to Mike;he also had a very close relationship with Grandson Zennon. He will be greatly missed.

There will be no calling hours.

Published in The Repository on Nov. 29, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

