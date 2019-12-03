|
John Michael "Mike" Lewis
53, of Canton, passed away unexpectedly on Nov. 29, 2019. He was born in Canton on Dec. 21, 1965 to the late Martha L. Hoagland. Mike was a 1984 graduate of Tuslaw High School and after graduating, he enlisted in the Air Force where he proudly served his country for four years. Upon returning from the Air Force, Mike furthered his education by attending and graduating from Kent State University and later receiving his Master's degree in education and administration from Ashland University. Mike had a willingness and devotion to help his community, and this passion was shown through his career as a teacher and mentor. He worked for Washington High School for many years, and also was their athletic trainer. After working for the Tigers, Mike was the assistant principal for R.G. Drage and more recently started working at Buckeye Career Center.
Although, he was not currently working for Massillon, Mike's love for the Tigers never diminished. He wasn't just an avid and dedicated Tigers fan, but also a supporter of the Buckeyes and Browns as well. His hope every weekend was for what Mike named the "trifecta," which was a win from all 3 of his favorite teams. His love for sports started at a very young age and most often sporting events took precedence over most holidays. Mike also was able to participate every year in the Hall of Fame Enshrinement where he would drive around some of the NFL inductees. When Mike wasn't involved with school or sports, you could find him with his family. His children were his pride and joy. He was even blessed to experience being a grandpa to his grandson Benjamin Michael, who was named after him. Mike was known as an all-around fun-loving guy, who enjoyed the simple things in life, like being with his family and of course his friends. He will be remembered as the life of the party.
He will be deeply missed by his wife, Ingrid, whom he married on Dec. 20, 2003; his children, Trisha Murphy, Taylor Lewis, Ryan (Danielle) Lewis and Emma Lewis; his beloved grandson, Benjamin Michael; and his sister, Susan (Gary) Robson. Mike also leaves behind nieces, nephews, uncles, cousins and friends whom he considered family. In addition to his mother, Mike was preceded in death by his grandfather, Earl Michael.
The family will receive friends Saturday, Dec. 7th, 2019 from 5-8 p.m. at the Paquelet Funeral Home in Massillon. A celebration of Mike's life will be held on Sunday at 1 p.m. at the funeral home with calling hours starting at noon. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Mike's name to the or Stark County Humane Society. www.paquelet.com
Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory
330-833-3222
Published in The Repository on Dec. 3, 2019