John Milton Richardson
Age 75 of Minerva went home with the Lord on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 after a long and courageous battle with both kidney and heart disease. He was born December 6, 1944 to the late James and Emma (Spillane)Richardson. John graduated from Minerva High School in 1962 then attended Malone College before receiving an Associate degree in business from Canton Business School. His greatest joy was doing things with and for his family especially his seven grandchildren and great granddaughter. He was passionate about history particularly Revolutionary and Civil War and was an accomplished genealogist as well. He liked going on road trips to historical sites and was instrumental in cataloging a number of cemetery books for Carroll County. He volunteered many hours at the Carroll County Genealogy Library. Before moving back to Minerva, he served a number of years as a volunteer firefighter for Osnaburg Township. He loved living on his mini farm with his horses, ponies, dogs and cats. He enjoyed trail riding, carriage driving and showing ponies and volunteering with the Ohio Welsh Pony Association. When he was unable to continue these activities, he was thrilled to be able to participate in the therapeutic carriage driving program at Pegasus Farm Equestrian Center. He loved going for car rides in the country, the parks and nature centers, bonfires, fishing, drinking coffee and talking with friends. John wanted to help everyone and touched so many lives with his kindness and generosity. He loved life and was so grateful of God's blessings even on his worst days. He was a member of Bayard United Methodist Church, National Society of the Sons of the American Revolution, president of the John Stark Chapter of the SAR, past president of the Carroll County Genealogy Society, member of the National Genealogy Society, 1st Families of Carroll County, Carroll Cousins Chapter of the Ohio Genealogy Society, Carroll County Historical Society, Ohio Historical Society, Fort Laurens Foundation, and former member of the Civil War Round Table. In addition, he belonged to the Louisville Area YMCA, Ohio Welsh Pony Association, Ohio Farm Bureau, and a former member of the Ohio Haflinger Association.
Along with his parents he was preceded in death by his stepson, CJ Phillips. He leaves behind his beloved family; wife, Patricia (McDavitt) (Phillips) Richardson; son, Donald (Stephanie) Richardson of North Olmstead; daughter, Jody (Bruce) Bryan of Minerva; stepdaughter, Violet Tate of Washington state; stepdaughter-in-law, Leanne Phillips; grandchildren, Olivia (Brian) Webb, Nathan Bryan, Dylan Phillips, Kimmy Bryan, Katie Richardson, Treyden Tripp, Kaylee Tripp; great granddaughter, Rory; sister, Karen (Paul) Guest; many nieces and nephews and special friends Bandit and Maddy.
Despite severe health issues over the last decade John continued to embrace life with joy and a sense of adventure. His spirit, determination and Irish humor were only exceeded by his unbounded love for family and friends. John was always there to give a hug, a helping hand or just listen. He was truly our hero. A loving thank you to all his health care family including doctors, nurses and staff and especially his special and dear friends at Davita Dialysis Center (formerly Aultman).
Memorial contributions may be made to the Wilma Lippincott Scholarship Fund at Bayard United Methodist Church, 10333 Bayard Rd, Minerva, OH 44657 or Pegasus Equestrian Center, 7490 Edison St. NE, Hartville, OH 44632. A private family celebration of life will be held at a later date. Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at www.gotschallfuneralhome.com.
Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home
330-868-4900
Published in The Repository on May 24, 2020.