John Neal Meeks 1931 – 2019
John N. Meeks , 88, was given the gift of life on July 20,1931, and died peacefully with his beloved wife Joan at his side on August 13, 2019. John graduated from Timken High School (1949) and Ohio University (1954). He was especially proud of his football and basketball participation in High School and later at Ohio University. He was a true Ohio University Bobcat and would share endless stories of his time there. Following graduation, John achieved the rank of Captain in the US Air Force. While based in England he met Joan, his wife of 60 years. He founded JM & Associates, a government consulting firm where for over 40 years, he was involved in local, state, national and international projects. He was very involved in community and in political activities both locally and statewide. He served ten years as Chairman of the Democrat Party of Stark County, was Vice-Chairman of the Ohio Democrat Party, a delegate to three National Conventions and in 1976 was a member of the Electoral College. John served as a trustee for 23 years and Chairman of the Board of Trustees for 19 years at the Multi-County Juvenile Attention System. He was Past Grand Commodore of the Association of Ohio Commodores, a statewide organization that assists the Governor of Ohio in international trade matters. He served in leadership positions on numerous boards and organizations including the Ohio University Alumni Board of Trustees, Ohio State Racing Commission and Racing Commissioners International. He was also a member of the National Society of the Sons of the American Revolution. In 2012, Timken High School honored John with its Outstanding Alumni Award. John was a kind and respected man that knew someone wherever he went and was blessed with many lifelong friends. He lived a full and interesting life, loved to travel, fine dining and sports, but his greatest source of joy was to be surrounded by his family and grandchildren.
Survived by his devoted family, wife, Joan; and children: Sandra Ondecker (Bob), John N. Meeks II (Corie), Paul (Mary) Meeks, daughter-in-law, Molly Meeks; grandchildren: John-Paul, Nicholas, Zachary, Robert, Abigail, John, Thomas, Patrick, Alexandra, Andrew, Adam; and four great grandchildren. He is also survived by his sisters, Jean Herdlicka, Nancy (Alex) Garcia; and brother, Dennis Meeks; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins, Preceded in death by his beloved son, David Meeks; brothers, Fred and Hatcher Meeks; and sister, Shirley Marchand.
The family will receive friends on Monday, August 19, 2019, at Paquelet Funeral Home, 1100 Wales Rd. N.E., Massillon, OH 44646 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. A private memorial service will be held on Tuesday. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Aultman Women's Board Compassionate Care Center.
Published in The Repository on Aug. 17, 2019