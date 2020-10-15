John Negulis
age 91 passed away on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at The Gables of Canton. The son of the late William and Mary Negulis, he was also predeceased by his wife, Gervaise (Hershberger) in 2003; infant son, James; great-grandson, Jacob Hashman; brothers Paul Negulis and Samuel Negulis; and sisters Helen Johnston, Georgian Groh and Marie McQuistion.
John is survived by his four daughters whom he lovingly referred to as his "Staff": Mickey Frank, Cristeen Mangeris, Amy and husband Mike Humrighouse, and Jolie and husband Duane Murphy Jr. Also surviving are seven grandchildren: Michael Allen (Scott Miga), Raye Ann Hashman, Zachary Mangeris (Jessica Morris), Alana Elavsky (Eric), Jessica Snyder, Vaughn Augustine (Liz Cook) and Joshua Kuehn serving with the U.S. Army; and four great-grandchildren: Logan Snyder, Ashlee Francis (Jared), Brandon Mangeris, and Karis Gervaise Hashman. John's three great-great grandchildren include Isabella, Chloe and Landon Jake Francis. Additionally, John is survived by siblings Nick Negulis (Bonnie), Mildred Negulis, Martha Miller and Sarah Neer and numerous nieces and nephews.
John retired as a Bricklayer in 1990 from Republic Engineered Steel, where he began his four-year apprenticeship on March 3, 1948. During his career, John served as Grievance Man from 1968-1980, and as a member on the Joint Apprenticeship Committee. He served as Coordinator, and beginning in 1985, a Board member of the Bricklayers and Allied Craftsman Local 6. Following retirement, John remained actively involved in the Bricklayers Local 6 and was elected President from 1990-2000. John was awarded the "Outstanding Apprenticeship Coordinator" award for 1993-1994 by the East Central Ohio Building and Construction Trades Council; and the "Distinguished Service Award" by the Greater Canton AFL-CIO Council. In 2005, John was awarded the "Stark County Community Excellence Award" sponsored by the Rotary Club of Canton. The 2005 International Craft Award was presented to John during a ceremony in Las Vegas, Nevada for "Outstanding Public Service by an individual." John was a Trustee for the Greater Canton AFL-CIO, East Central Ohio Building and Construction Trades Council, and was Second Vice-President of the Massillon Trades and Labor Council AFL-CIO. John served his community as a representative of Bricklayers Local 6 as a Counselor for the United Way of Central Stark County and as an avid volunteer for the Greater Canton AFL-CIO Council in constructing numerous floats for the Hall of Fame Parade.
Visitation will be held Friday from 5-7pm at Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel. Mask and social distancing guidelines will be observed. Funeral will be private. Those wishing to send their condolences may visit www.reedfuneralhome.com
A favorite quote of John's was "If I can help someone breathe a little easier for today, then I will be happy."
Reed, 330-477-6721