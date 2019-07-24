|
|
John P. Noyes
age 70 of Canton, Ohio passed away July 21, 2019 after a long, hard fought 4-year battle with lung cancer. Born June 13, 1949 to the late Proctor Noyes and Joann Sinegar (Moock), John graduated from Glenwood High School where he was a member of the 1966 football team that won the Federal League Championship. After high school, John served in the National Guard for two years. In 1970, John opened Noyes' Sunoco Service Station on Cleveland Avenue. For 37 years, he owned and operated the county's premier full-service gas station. Between 1990-1992, John's business sold the most gas in the state of Ohio for Sunoco Oil and he was awarded multiple awards throughout his career. He developed a loyal following of customers over the years and was known for his high-quality work. He was infamously known as the "Window Warden", for the detail he demanded on every car that came in for a fill-up.
He is survived by his wife, Stephanie of 46 years; his sons, Matt (Betsy) of Canton and Chad (Millie) of Columbus; along with his three brothers: Bob (Karen) of St. Louis MO, Steve (Jackie) and Dirk, both of Lady Lake, FL. In addition, John leaves behind nieces, nephews and countless life-long friends, as well as his pride and joy, grandchildren; Jackson, Nicolas, Sam, Henry and Joanie. Our Dad enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, was an avid Browns and Buckeyes football fan, working on his cars, perfecting his immaculate yard and hanging out with his buddies. He was a resilient and conscientious man who was known for his tireless work ethic and no-nonsense attitude. He was loved by his family, friends and customers and will be dearly missed.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Plain Local Schools Foundation for the John P. Noyes Memorial Scholarship which will be given to students who would like to pursue a career in the field of automotive technology. Please send to 1801 Schneider Street, Canton, Ohio 44721. Calling hours will be held Thursday, July 25 from 5-8 pm at Rossi Family Funeral Home. Services will be held Friday at 11 am in the funeral home with burial to follow at North Lawn Cemetery. Friday evening at 5 pm, a celebration of John's life will be held at St. George Serbian Hall 4667 Applegrove Rd. in North Canton and all are welcome to come, tell stories, share laughs and remember his life.
Published in The Repository on July 24, 2019