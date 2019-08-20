|
|
John P. Royer
age 80, of Louisville, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019. Born June 6, 1939 in Louisville; he was the son of Clyde and Mildred (Miller) Royer. John was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He retired from J&L Steel, was a member of the New Hope Missionary Baptist Church in Canton; and loved to go hunting, fishing, and camping. He played minor league baseball with the California Blue Jays.
Survivors include his wife, Janetta L. (Casto); daughters, Debbie Price and Edyie Zwick and sons, Kenneth Reed, Keith Reed, and John Kevin (Wendy) Royer; son-in-law, James Forrest; grandchildren, Brent (Tammy) Price, Brittany (Robert) Griffiths, Nicole Zwick, Renee (Kevin) Demarest, Alisha Reed, Angela (Clarence) Elkins, Breanna (Tony) Moldovan, Ryan Reed, Kassondra (Derek) Dimit, Brandon (Lindsey) Forrest, Kirstin (Garret) Stutler, Heather (Jesse) Howard, Brad (Stephanie) Forrest, Kelsey Reed, Korrinn Reed, John "Joe" Royer, Gregory Reed, Grace Reed, Travis (Katelyn) Shannon, Dana (Rob) O Neil, and Ashley Shannon; great-grandchildren, Austin, Madison, Bailee, Owen, Carter, Bryson, Connor, Tucker, Wyatt H., Emmett, Taylor, Makenzie, Shelby, Conner, and Tyler; special friend, Edward Jarman, and special pet babies, Peaches and Sissy-Sue. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughters, Bonnie, Denise, and Valerie; son-in-law, Steve Price; great-grandchildren, Clarence Jr, Wyatt E., Jackson, and Elizabeth; as well as a sister, Dolores Kinsley and a brother, James Royer.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019 at 2 p.m. at the New Hope Missionary Baptist Church, 6011 Faircrest St. SW, Canton, Ohio 44706, with Rev Keith Reed officiating; calling hours will be held at the church on Wednesday from 5-8 p.m. as well as one hour prior to the service on Thursday. Burial will take place at Evergreen Memorial Gardens in Louisville. Online condolences may be left at www.stierisraelfuneralhome.com.
Stier-Israel Funeral Home 330-875-1414
Published in The Repository on Aug. 20, 2019