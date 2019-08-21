Home

Israel Funeral Home Inc
917 E. Main Street
Louisville, OH 44641
330-875-1414
Calling hours
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
New Hope Missionary Baptist Church
6011 Faircrest St. SW
Canton, OH
Calling hours
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
New Hope Missionary Baptist Church
6011 Faircrest St. SW
Canton, OH
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
2:00 PM
New Hope Missionary Baptist Church
6011 Faircrest St. SW
Canton, OH
John P. Royer


1939 - 2019
John P. Royer Obituary
John P. Royer

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019 at 2 p.m. at the New Hope Missionary Baptist Church, 6011 Faircrest St. SW, Canton, Ohio 44706, with Rev Keith Reed officiating; calling hours will be held at the church on Wednesday from 5-8 p.m. as well as one hour prior to the service on Thursday. Burial will take place at Evergreen Memorial Gardens in Louisville. Online condolences may be left at www.stierisraelfuneralhome.com.

Stier-Israel Funeral Home 330-875-1414
Published in The Repository on Aug. 21, 2019
