John Patrick Clouser
70, a 47 years resident of Beach City passed away Aug. 15, 2019 at Compassionate Care, Canton following stage four cancer since 2011. He was born at Canton, the son of the late Robert and Eileen McAnny Clouser. John was a heavy equipment operator at Gambrinus for the Timken Company.
In addition to his parents, John was preceded by his wife, Sandy Yoder Clouser and son, Johnny Michael Tomer. He is survived by three daughters and one son, Bridget Leonard, Michele Gnagy and Erica Lanier-Mencer and Christopher Tomer; three sisters and two brothers, Barbara Humbert, Carole Almo, Diane Malzan, Mark Clouser and Tim Clouser; 13 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Per John's request, cremation has been entrusted to Lantzer Funeral Home, Beach City with a remembrance service being held, Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, 6 p.m. at his residence. You may leave a memory or sign guest book at www. lantzerfuneralhome.com.
Lantzer 330-756-2121
Published in The Repository on Aug. 21, 2019