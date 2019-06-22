|
John Paul Cyphert
67, of Massillon, passed away on Friday, June 21, 2019. John was born on July 12, 1951 in Massillon, the son of the late John Wayne and Marjorie Jean (Geschwind) Cyphert. He was a lifelong resident of Massillon and a 1969 graduate of Washington High School. John was a United States Navy veteran, serving our country from 1970-1977. He retired from Republic Storage Systems. John liked classic cars and working on his 1956 Ford pickup truck. He is survived by his sister, Rebecca J. Cyphert.
There will be no calling hours or services.
