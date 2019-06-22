The Repository Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3222
Resources
More Obituaries for John Cyphert
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Paul Cyphert


1951 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
John Paul Cyphert Obituary
John Paul Cyphert

67, of Massillon, passed away on Friday, June 21, 2019. John was born on July 12, 1951 in Massillon, the son of the late John Wayne and Marjorie Jean (Geschwind) Cyphert. He was a lifelong resident of Massillon and a 1969 graduate of Washington High School. John was a United States Navy veteran, serving our country from 1970-1977. He retired from Republic Storage Systems. John liked classic cars and working on his 1956 Ford pickup truck. He is survived by his sister, Rebecca J. Cyphert.

There will be no calling hours or services.

Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory

(330) 833-3222
Published in The Repository on June 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now