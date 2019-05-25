Home

Montecito Memorial Park and Mortuary
3520 E Washington St
Colton, CA 92324
(909) 825-3024
JOHN PROFANT
Visitation
Thursday, May 23, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Cypress Chapel
24145 Barton Road
Loma Linda, CA
Service
Friday, May 24, 2019
10:00 AM
Montecito Memorial Park and Mortuary
3520 E Washington St
Colton, CA 92324
Interment
Friday, May 24, 2019
11:30 AM
Montecito Memorial Park and Mortuary
3520 E Washington St
Colton, CA 92324
John Profant

Jan 7, 1927 to May 14, 2019

John Profant, 92, died in his home in Riverside, CA. John's bride of 54 years, Joanne, preceded him in 2008.

He leaves behind his four children: James, John, Judith (Adams), and Joan (Valle); and many grandchildren and great grandchildren.

John was born and raised in Massillon, Ohio. In 1964 John and his wife moved their young family to Riverside, CA. John was a Massillon Tiger until the end-he was an avid sports fan and outstanding athlete playing both basketball and football in high school, and college basketball and football at Columbia University in New York. When not playing, coaching or watching sports, in his spare time, John was a teacher in Ohio, and later in California.
Published in The Repository on May 25, 2019
