John Profant
Jan 7, 1927 to May 14, 2019
John Profant, 92, died in his home in Riverside, CA. John's bride of 54 years, Joanne, preceded him in 2008.
He leaves behind his four children: James, John, Judith (Adams), and Joan (Valle); and many grandchildren and great grandchildren.
John was born and raised in Massillon, Ohio. In 1964 John and his wife moved their young family to Riverside, CA. John was a Massillon Tiger until the end-he was an avid sports fan and outstanding athlete playing both basketball and football in high school, and college basketball and football at Columbia University in New York. When not playing, coaching or watching sports, in his spare time, John was a teacher in Ohio, and later in California.
Published in The Repository on May 25, 2019