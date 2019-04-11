Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for John Barnard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John R. "Jack" Barnard

Obituary Flowers

John R. "Jack" Barnard Obituary
John R. "Jack"

Barnard

Funeral services will be Thursday, April 11, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. in the Canton Baptist Temple - Henninger Ministry Center with Rev Delaney Young officiating. Private interment in Sunset Hills Burial Park. Friends may call two hours prior to the service at the church on Thursday from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Memorial donations may be made to the Canton Baptist Temple Family Life Center.

Kreighbaum-Sanders

330-484-2525

www.sandersfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Repository on Apr. 11, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.