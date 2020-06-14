John R. "Turkey" Dahlerage 69, of Massillon, passed away June 9, 2020. He was born July 4, 1950 son to the late Robert and Peg Dahler. He retired from the Hoover Company.Survivors include his son and daughter-in-law, Robert "Butch" and Kathy Dahler; grandchildren, Mercedes and Allison Dahler and brother and sister-in-law, Dave and Mary Ann Dahler.His wishes were to be cremated. Those wishing to send their online condolences may visitReed Funeral Home,330-477-6721