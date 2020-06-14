John R. "Turkey" Dahler
age 69, of Massillon, passed away June 9, 2020. He was born July 4, 1950 son to the late Robert and Peg Dahler. He retired from the Hoover Company.
Survivors include his son and daughter-in-law, Robert "Butch" and Kathy Dahler; grandchildren, Mercedes and Allison Dahler and brother and sister-in-law, Dave and Mary Ann Dahler.
His wishes were to be cremated.
www.reedfuneralhome.com
Reed Funeral Home,
330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Jun. 14, 2020.