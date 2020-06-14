John R. "Turkey" Dahler
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John R. "Turkey" Dahler

age 69, of Massillon, passed away June 9, 2020. He was born July 4, 1950 son to the late Robert and Peg Dahler. He retired from the Hoover Company.

Survivors include his son and daughter-in-law, Robert "Butch" and Kathy Dahler; grandchildren, Mercedes and Allison Dahler and brother and sister-in-law, Dave and Mary Ann Dahler.

His wishes were to be cremated. Those wishing to send their online condolences may visit

www.reedfuneralhome.com

Reed Funeral Home,

330-477-6721

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
(330) 477-6721
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved