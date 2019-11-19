|
|
John R. Hughes
Age 55, passed away Sunday Nov. 17, 2019. He was born June 3, 1964 in Kent, Ohio to Wilburn and Sandra (Madden) Hughes. John was a 1982 graduate of Canton South High School.
He is preceded in death by his father, Wilburn Hughes. John is survived by his mother, Sandy Hughes; three sisters, Rose Hughes (Kenny Littlefield), Betty (Keith) Thompson and Cathy (Chuck) Elseser; one brother, Richard Hughes; numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
In keeping with John's wishes, a memorial gathering and luncheon will be Saturday Nov. 23, 2019 from 12-3 p.m. at Lake Sherman Club House, 7227 Beth Ave SW., Navarre, OH 44662. Condolences or fond memories may be shared online at www.sandersfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Repository on Nov. 19, 2019