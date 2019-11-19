Home

Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home
4041 Cleveland Ave SW
Canton, OH 44707
330-484-2525
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Lake Sherman Club House
7227 Beth Ave SW
Navarre, OH
View Map
John R. Hughes


1964 - 2019
John R. Hughes Obituary
John R. Hughes

Age 55, passed away Sunday Nov. 17, 2019. He was born June 3, 1964 in Kent, Ohio to Wilburn and Sandra (Madden) Hughes. John was a 1982 graduate of Canton South High School.

He is preceded in death by his father, Wilburn Hughes. John is survived by his mother, Sandy Hughes; three sisters, Rose Hughes (Kenny Littlefield), Betty (Keith) Thompson and Cathy (Chuck) Elseser; one brother, Richard Hughes; numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

In keeping with John's wishes, a memorial gathering and luncheon will be Saturday Nov. 23, 2019 from 12-3 p.m. at Lake Sherman Club House, 7227 Beth Ave SW., Navarre, OH 44662. Condolences or fond memories may be shared online at www.sandersfuneralhomes.com.

Published in The Repository on Nov. 19, 2019
