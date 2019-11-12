|
John "Jack" R. Manning
Age 86 of Parma, Ohio, passed away peacefully after a short battle with cancer on Sunday, November 10, 2019. Jack was born on March 30, 1933 in Canton to the late Raymond F. and Anna (Mullin) Manning. He was a 1951 graduate of Central Catholic High School and was United States Army Veteran serving in the Korean Conflict honorably discharged in 1953. He worked in the Army Corp. of Engineers and became a Master Carpenter. He also was an Eagle Scout in Troup #16 and was proud to have his son and grandsons continue to carry out the tradition. Jack was the owner of Cuhahoga Ceiling Company in Cleveland retiring in 2009. He was a member of St. Leo's Church of Cleveland and volunteered at Meals on Wheels. Jack enjoyed spending time with family and traveling-frequently going on bus trips and had one memorable trip to Ireland. He became a cat lover feeding feral cats in the neighborhood. He enjoyed watching sports on television.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his first wife, Virginia; his second wife, Rita; sisters, Kathleen O'Donnell and Theresa Anderson; step-children, Linda Novotny, Joseph and Timothy Baer. Jack is survived by his daughters, Brigid Manning (Jane Burt), Kathleen (Robert) Terry; son, Michael (Patti) Manning; stepchildren, Carol McKelley (Karen Pickenstein), Lisa Horak, Dave (Diane) Holmes, William and Michael Baer; grandchildren, Alison and Raymond Manning, Anne (Chris) Franks, Paul, Noah, and Mathew Terry, Ashley and Aaron Horak, Lillyana, William, Shannon and Billy Baer, Melissa (Ross) Bartermon, John and Joel Novotny; and numerous great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Mass of Christian Burial for Jack will be celebrated, Thursday, November 14, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Canton with Msgr. Frank A. Carfagna as celebrant. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery. Calling hours will be Wednesday evening 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. and Thursday 9:00 to 9:30 a.m. where the procession will form for the Mass at the Williams Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the , P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516 or can download the form at . or The Cleveland Animal Protective League, 1729 Willey Avenue, Cleveland, OH 44113. Online condolences may be made at www.dwilliamsfh.com.
