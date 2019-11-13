Home

Williams Funeral Home - Canton
2508 West Tuscarawas Street
Canton, OH 44708
330-455-0387
Calling hours
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Calling hours
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
9:00 AM - 9:30 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph's Catholic Church
Canton, OH
John R. "Jack" Manning


1933 - 2019
John R. "Jack" Manning Obituary
John "Jack"

R. Manning

Age 86 of Parma, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, November 10, 2019.

Mass of Christian Burial for Jack will be celebrated, Thursday, November 14, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Canton with Msgr. Frank A. Carfagna as celebrant. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery. Calling hours will be Thursday 9:00 to 9:30 a.m. where the procession will form for the Mass at the Williams Funeral Home. Online condolences maybe made at

www.dwilliamsfh.com

Williams Funeral Home and Cremation Services

330-455-0387
Published in The Repository on Nov. 13, 2019
