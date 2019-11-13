|
|
|
John "Jack"
R. Manning
Age 86 of Parma, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, November 10, 2019.
Mass of Christian Burial for Jack will be celebrated, Thursday, November 14, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Canton with Msgr. Frank A. Carfagna as celebrant. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery. Calling hours will be Thursday 9:00 to 9:30 a.m. where the procession will form for the Mass at the Williams Funeral Home. Online condolences maybe made at
www.dwilliamsfh.com
Williams Funeral Home and Cremation Services
330-455-0387
Published in The Repository on Nov. 13, 2019