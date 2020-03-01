|
|
John R. "Jack" Moore
age 91, was born in East Liverpool, Ohio on September 24, 1928, and passed away at his home in Canton, Friday evening, February 28, 2020 surrounded by his loving family.
Jack was preceded in death by his first wife, Rose; and son-in-law, Chris Leo. He is survived by his loving wife, Linda; daughters: Lisa (Dave) Mammone, Jackie (Steve) Botean, Jill Leo and Ericka (Doug) Hall; son, Todd Dolph; grandchildren: Kyle, Tony, Zeke, Jack, Tyler, Carter, and Stephen.
A Funeral service will be held at 6:00 p.m. Tuesday in the Arnold & Spiker-Foster-Shriver Funeral Home, 4817 Cleveland Ave. N.W., with Shafeek Shaheen officiating. Friends may call 4-6 p.m. on Tuesday. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to: ALS Association 6155 Rockside Road, Independence, Ohio 44131 or Aultman Hospice 2821 Woodlawn Ave. N.W., Canton, Ohio 44708. You may sign the guest book at:
arnoldfuneralhome.com
"Those that we love never truly leave us.
They live on in the hearts of the loved ones left behind."
Arnold & Spiker-Foster-Shriver
330-455-0349
Published in The Repository on Mar. 1, 2020