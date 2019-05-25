Home

Karlo-Libby Funeral Home
5000 Everhard Road NW
Canton, OH 44718
(330) 494-9644
JOHN STEIGERWALD
Calling hours
Monday, May 27, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Michael Catholic Church
JOHN R. (JACK) STEIGERWALD


1927 - 2019
JOHN R. (JACK) STEIGERWALD Obituary
John (Jack) R. Steigerwald

age 91 of Jackson Township, passed away on May 22, 2019. He was born in Canton, Ohio on October 28, 1927, the son of the late Charles and Alice (Mohn) Steigerwald. He was a graduate of Lehman High School in 1946, and RCA Institute of Electronic Technology. He was retired from Aircraft Braking Systems (formerly Goodyear Aerospace Corp.) after 38 ½ years of electronic engineering and management of Anti-Skid Systems for commercial and military aircraft. He received awards from the Landing Gear System Committee of the SAE, and Aircraft Braking Systems for his work in this area. He held six patents on Antiskid Systems and was involved in numerous other patents. He served in the US Army (T5) on Occupation duty in Korea at the end of WWII. He was a member of AARP and the NRA. He enjoyed hunting and working on his farm in Carroll County. He was a charter member of St. Michael Catholic Church.

He is survived by two daughters and sons-in-law, Jan and Lee Barclay of Delmar, NY, Susan and Rick Mattix of Canfield, Ohio; three sons: Michael, David, and Craig, all of Canton, Ohio; five grandchildren: Sean, Heather, and Dane Barclay, and Derick and Hannah Mattix, and four great-grandchildren: Nora and Gavin Barclay, Jayce Mattix, and Madeleine Klein; and one brother-in-law, Al Melaragno of Miami Springs, Florida. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 60 years, Mary Ann Frank Steigerwald; sons, Steven and John of Canton, brother, Dick Steigerwald of Canton; and three sisters: Alma Miller of Lamy, NY, June Melaragno of Miami Springs, Florida, Rita Steigerwald of Canton.

Friends and family may call on Monday, May 27, 2019 from 4-6 p.m. at Karlo-Libby Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Michael Catholic Church on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at 11 a.m. Burial will take place at Sunset Hills Memory Garden.
Published in The Repository on May 25, 2019
