John R. Tucker II
68, of Canton passed away on Thursday, July 23, 2020. He was born October 9, 1951 in Canton, Ohio to the late John and Joann Tucker. John retired from Heggy's Nut Shop after 49½ years of service. He was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Massillon and a seven-year member of A.A. where he was very involved and volunteered at the Intergroup Office. John loved sports especially Cleveland teams and The Ohio State Buckeyes. He enjoyed his family and loved spending time with his children and grandchildren.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brother, Timothy Tucker and sister, Trudy Tucker. John is survived by his wife of 49 years, Mary Lou; children, Lori Fernandez, Lisa (Gary) Jeffries, Kimberly Tucker and John Tucker III (Malia); 10 grandchildren, Aaron, Benjamin, Nathan, George, Cassandra, Anna, Frankie, Abby, Kasey and Johnny IV.; good friends and sponsor, Dwight and Bonnie Manwarling.
With social distancing guidelines in place the family will receive friends on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel, 705 Raff Rd. SW Canton, Ohio 44710 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at 11 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 206 Cherry Rd. NE. Massillon, OH 44646 with Rev. Fr. Edward Gretchko celebrant. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flower that family request that donations be made to St. Mary's Catholic Church, Massillon or A.A. Intergroup Office, 4125 Hills and Dales Rd. NW, Suite 400B, Canton, OH 44708.Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com
