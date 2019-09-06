|
|
John Richard Greig
67, of Huron, OH, passed away unexpectedly Friday,
August 30, 2019 at Firelands Regional Medical Center, Sandusky. He was born March 11, 1952 in Martins Ferry, OH. He retired from the US Marine Corps in 1993. He worked at Star Hill Golf Club, Cape Carter ate, NC and most recently at Thunderbird Hills Golf Course in Huron. He was a member of Blue Creek Baptist Church in Jacksonville, NC. He enjoyed golfing as his hobby and pastime.
He is survived by his wife, Roberta (Kittle) Greig of Huron; a daughter, Darlene Greig of Canton, OH; a son, Christopher (Amanda) Greig of Richlands, NC; 4 grandchildren, Shane, Stoen, Shaw Poorman, and Jameson Greig; 2 great-grandchildren; 5 sisters, Joyce (Jerry) Miklas of Wheeling, WV, Anna (Howard) Garlock of Massillon, OH, Betty (Dave) Stump of Massillon, Debbie Greig of Canal Fulton, OH, and Margaret (Randy) Whalen of Orville, OH; a brother, Bill (Maryann) Greig of Perry Twp, OH; and several nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, Samuel and Betty (Runyan) Greig; and a sister, Marylou Greig.
A private family service will be held in Navarre, Oh.
Memorial contributions may be made to Shepler County Church, Avenue SW, Navarre, OH 44662. Online condolences may be shared at www.fosterfh.com. Foster Funeral Home & Crematory, Huron, is assisting the family.
Foster Funeral Home
(419) 433-5225
Published in The Repository on Sept. 6, 2019