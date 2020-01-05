|
John Richard Rabel, Jr.
83, of Navarre, Ohio passed away on January 2, 2020. John retired from Timken Company after 30 years of service and was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He was a longtime volunteer of B.S.A and March of Dimes.
John is survived by his wife, Carol; children, John (Trevenna) Rabel III, Barbara (Dan) Miller and Janice (Jeff) Hare; grandchildren, Jennifer (Ryan) Smith, Jason Miler, Jayla (Andrew) Hyde, Michael and Nathan Hare and great grandchildren; brother, Donald (Mary) Rabel of Irmo, S.C. and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Ethel Rabel.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at Otterbein United Methodist Church, 6025 Shepler Church Ave. SW Navarre, OH 44662 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. with a memorial service to follow at 11 a.m. with Rev. Matthew Garrabrant officiating. In honoring John's wishes, he was cremated, Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel is entrusted with the arrangements. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.
