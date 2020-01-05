Home

Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
(330) 477-6721
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Otterbein United Methodist Church
6025 Shepler Church Ave. SW
Navarre, OH
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Memorial service
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
11:00 AM
John Richard Rabel Jr. Obituary
John Richard Rabel, Jr.

83, of Navarre, Ohio passed away on January 2, 2020. John retired from Timken Company after 30 years of service and was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He was a longtime volunteer of B.S.A and March of Dimes.

John is survived by his wife, Carol; children, John (Trevenna) Rabel III, Barbara (Dan) Miller and Janice (Jeff) Hare; grandchildren, Jennifer (Ryan) Smith, Jason Miler, Jayla (Andrew) Hyde, Michael and Nathan Hare and great grandchildren; brother, Donald (Mary) Rabel of Irmo, S.C. and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Ethel Rabel.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at Otterbein United Methodist Church, 6025 Shepler Church Ave. SW Navarre, OH 44662 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. with a memorial service to follow at 11 a.m. with Rev. Matthew Garrabrant officiating. In honoring John's wishes, he was cremated, Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel is entrusted with the arrangements. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.

Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel

330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Jan. 5, 2020
