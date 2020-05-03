John "Jack" Robert Feller
84, of Canton, died Monday April 27, 2020 at Lake Mohawk in Malvern, OH, surrounded by his children. Jack was born February 16, 1936 in Canton, the son of the late John M. Feller and Mary K. Feller (nee Troxel). He was a graduate of Canton Central Catholic H.S., and earned BS and MS degrees in Metallurgical Engineering from the University of Notre Dame. Jack was one of those extraordinary people who always championed truth, honesty, humility, hard work, and an earnest effort to do the right thing. As a father, he led our family by great example in both words and deeds. Jack's talents and hobbies were eclectic; ranging from golf, fishing, bird watching, hunting and sailing to photography, trains and music. He was a life long learner. As a musician, he enjoyed playing the guitar, piano, organ, and trombone filling the home and family camping trips with enjoyable music. Amazing that he could play instruments with strings, keys or a horn! He was a member of the University of Notre Dame Marching Band while a student, and an enthusiastic lifelong fan of the Fighting Irish. Jack was widely recognized as an outstanding engineer in the aircraft industry, and was awarded the Bronze Invention Fulcrum of Progress Award from General Electric for his inventions. He also won an Eastman Kodak Black and White Amateur Photography Award for a photograph that was displayed in Radio City Music Hall in New York City. Beginning in the 1960's, Jack and his family intermittently enjoyed the quality of life benefits of vacation living and year round residency at Lake Mohawk.
Jack is survived by his children: Valerie Wise (Murray) Naples, FL, Dr. John Feller (Karen) Palm Desert, CA, Molly McGrew (Michael) Malvern, OH, Laura Stacy (Reggie) Drexel Hill, PA, Heidi English (Jim) Chardon, OH, Michelle Young (John) Twinsburg, OH, Ted Feller (Kelly) Chardon, OH; siblings: Karen Feller Canton, OH, Barb Haer Sneads Ferry, NC, Jim Feller Massillon, OH, Joan Feller Massillon, OH; and 13 nieces and nephews; 28 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren and one great great grandchild. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Amy Feller Robertson; and grandson, Alek Feller. Jack's legacy is his large wonderful family and the ideas and values he has imparted to them. Jack was a practicing Catholic his entire life and member of St. Michael's Catholic Church in Canton.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Francis Xavier Church, and Burial will be in Bethlehem Cemetery, both in Malvern, on a date yet to be determined. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Crossroads Hospice, 3743 Boettler Oaks Dr., Suite E., Uniontown, OH 44685. Condolences may be made to: www.lamiellfuneralhome.com
(Lamiell, 330-456-7375)
Published in The Repository on May 3, 2020.