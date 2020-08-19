1/1
JOHN ROBERT MORROW
John Robert Morrow

On Thursday, August 13, 2020, John Robert Morrow lost his life through a courageous battle with cancer at the age of 70. He passed away in his Tampa, Florida home with his loving wife of 29 years, Kathleen (Gresko) Morrow by his side.

A memorial service will be on September 5th., at 4:00 PM EST at Hope Community Church (Iglesias La Esperanza) 401 S. Saint Cloud Ave., Valrico, FLA 33594 (813-309-0077) or you can join us virtually via "Kathy Gresko Morrow" on Facebook.

Published in The Repository on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
5
Memorial service
04:00 PM
Hope Community Church (Iglesias La Esperanza)
August 18, 2020
My heart breaks for John's wife, Kathy, all family and all friends.
John is ... and will always be ... unforgettable.
With Love and Compassion,
Linda Johnson Fowler
Linda Fowler
Friend
