John Robert Morrow



On Thursday, August 13, 2020, John Robert Morrow lost his life through a courageous battle with cancer at the age of 70. He passed away in his Tampa, Florida home with his loving wife of 29 years, Kathleen (Gresko) Morrow by his side.



A memorial service will be on September 5th., at 4:00 PM EST at Hope Community Church (Iglesias La Esperanza) 401 S. Saint Cloud Ave., Valrico, FLA 33594 (813-309-0077) or you can join us virtually via "Kathy Gresko Morrow" on Facebook.



