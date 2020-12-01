1/1
John Robert Strader
John Robert Strader

79, of Columbus, passed away Saturday, November 28th, in his home. Born in Weston, West Virginia on December 31, 1940, a son of the late Forrest John and Gladys Mary (Gould) Strader. He served in the U.S. Navy was a member of Delaware Bible Holiness Church of Delaware, Ohio and a former member of the Crystal Park Wesleyan Church of Canton.

Survived by two daughters Dalinda Ruth Lemaster, of Portland, Maine, Shona (Russell) White, of Columbus; two sons John Lester (Darlene) Strader, of Salem, Mark Strader, of Newton Falls; four sisters Mary Jewell, of Canton, Sarah Weaver, of Weston, West Virginia, Clara Altman, of Bridgeport, West Virginia, Ada Hunter, of Louisville and brother Bert Strader, of Minerva as well as eight grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, several nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 PM on Thursday, December 3rd in the Waltner-SIMCHAK Funeral Home in Canton with Pastor Charles McKenzie officiating. Friends and family may call from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM. Burial at Evergreen Memorial Gardens to follow services. You may add your condolences on our website: www.waltner-simchak.com.

Waltner-SIMCHAK Funeral Home

Locally Owned Since 1917

330-455-0293

Published in The Repository on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Waltner-Simchak Funeral Home
2257 Mahoning Rd Ne
Canton, OH 44705
(330) 455-0293
