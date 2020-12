John Robert Strader79, of Columbus, passed away Saturday, November 28th, in his home.Funeral services will be held at 12:00 PM on Thursday, December 3rd in the Waltner-SIMCHAK Funeral Home in Canton with Pastor Charles McKenzie officiating. Friends and family may call from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM. Burial at Evergreen Memorial Gardens to follow services. You may add your condolences on our website: www.waltner-simchak.com Waltner-SIMCHAKFuneral HomeLocally Owned Since 1917330-455-0293