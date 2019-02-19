|
|
Dr. John S. Scott, DMD
1973-2019
Age 45, of Jackson Township, died Sunday February 17, 2019, following a sudden illness. Born in Canton, he lived in Stark County most of his life. He graduated from Central Catholic High School in 1992, from the Cincinnati College of Mortuary Science in 1996, and from Tufts University School of Dental Medicine in 2007. He was a licensed embalmer and funeral director, as well as a practicing dentist. He operated his dental practice in North Canton with his father. He enjoyed helping as a team doctor for the Central Catholic High School Football Team. His memberships included St. Michael Catholic Church, St. Michael School Board (immediate past president), J. Babe Stern Center Board, K of C #15458 St. Michael Council, American Dental Association, Ohio Dental Association, Stark County Dental Society, and District 16 Ohio Funeral Directors Association. He graduated from the 27th class of Leadership Stark County. John was an active member of Boy Scout Troop 16, Canton, holding a 5th year pipestone and achieving the Eagle rank. As an adult he served as the troop's advancement chair.
He is survived by his wife: Stacey L. (Randall) Scott; sons: Preston R. Scott and John Spencer Scott; daughter: Madison R. Scott, all of the home; father: Frederic K. Scott of Jackson Twp.; brothers: Frederic R. (Arleen) Scott of Canton and Victor Michael Scott of Jackson Twp.; and nephew: Keagan Scott. He was preceded in death by his mother: Nancy L. Scott.
Mass of Christian burial will be Thursday at 10:00 am in St. Michael Catholic Church with Fr. Donald E. King as celebrant. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. Friends may call Wednesday evening from 4:00 to 8:00 pm in St. Michael Catholic Church. For those unable to attend services you may register on line at our: "On Line Registry Page" at www.wackerlyfuneralhome.com
(Wackerly 330 455-5235)
Published in The Repository on Feb. 19, 2019