1/
JOHN STUART (STU) McKENZIE Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JOHN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John Stuart (Stu) McKenzie, Jr.

age 76, of Dublin, OH, passed away August 7, 2020.

Stuart graduated from Lycoming College, Williamsport, PA., in 1966, and he served in the Pennsylvania National Guard. Having had a long, successful career in various sales and management positions, Stuart retired to pursue his many interests. His hobbies included photography, fishing, golfing and buying and refinishing antique furniture. He was particularly interested in Pennsylvania history and made numerous donations to the Punxsutawney Area Historical and Genealogical Society; his maternal and paternal grandparents and parents were from Punxsutawney, PA.

Stuart and his beloved wife, Emma, lived in Canton for many years, and they were active members of the United Methodist Church and neighbors in the Canton community. Stuart was preceded in death by, Emma (Jan. 2020); parents, John S. McKenzie, Sr., and Lois Kremkau McKenzie; and niece, Cheryl Kerr Finch. A devoted family man, he will be missed by his sisters, Carol McKenzie, and Lois Ellen Kentrus (Albert); his nephews, Bruce and John Kerr; cousin, Jacqueline Taylor, and several other cousins; and by the Harp family: Cindy, Lisa, and Mitch (Carol); and numerous grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

Donations may be made to the National Parkinson's Foundation. Arrangements completed by the TIDD FAMILY FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, Hilliard, OH. Please visit: www.tiddfuneralservice.com to send condolences to the McKenzie and Harp families.

TIDD FAMILY FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY,

614-876-1722

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Tidd Funeral Home - Hilliard
5265 Norwich Street
Hilliard, OH 43026
614-876-1722
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Tidd Funeral Home - Hilliard

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved