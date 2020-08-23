John Stuart (Stu) McKenzie, Jr.
age 76, of Dublin, OH, passed away August 7, 2020.
Stuart graduated from Lycoming College, Williamsport, PA., in 1966, and he served in the Pennsylvania National Guard. Having had a long, successful career in various sales and management positions, Stuart retired to pursue his many interests. His hobbies included photography, fishing, golfing and buying and refinishing antique furniture. He was particularly interested in Pennsylvania history and made numerous donations to the Punxsutawney Area Historical and Genealogical Society; his maternal and paternal grandparents and parents were from Punxsutawney, PA.
Stuart and his beloved wife, Emma, lived in Canton for many years, and they were active members of the United Methodist Church and neighbors in the Canton community. Stuart was preceded in death by, Emma (Jan. 2020); parents, John S. McKenzie, Sr., and Lois Kremkau McKenzie; and niece, Cheryl Kerr Finch. A devoted family man, he will be missed by his sisters, Carol McKenzie, and Lois Ellen Kentrus (Albert); his nephews, Bruce and John Kerr; cousin, Jacqueline Taylor, and several other cousins; and by the Harp family: Cindy, Lisa, and Mitch (Carol); and numerous grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
