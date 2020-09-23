1/1
DR. JOHN THOMAS (TOM) Johnson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JOHN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dr. John Thomas (Tom) Johnson

76, passed away early September 20, 2020, after a two-year battle with lung cancer. Tom was born in Springfield, Ohio on July 9, 1944, to the late Kathryn Helen Johnson (Hook) and Virgil L. Johnson. Tom received his bachelor's degree in 1968 from Ohio University (OU). In 1964, he took a break from his studies at OU and enlisted in the US Navy during the Vietnam War era. He served as a medic and spent part of his time serving at Yokosuta Naval Base in Japan. Tom went on to earn an MBA and PhD from Kent State University. He retired from The Babcock & Wilcox Company (B&W) in 2007 after nearly 40 years of service. Tom's work in International Sales and Global Ventures & Licensing earned him the opportunity to travel the world. Tom retired from B&W as a Project Manager. As a result of spending most of his youth growing up in Santa Fe, New Mexico, Tom had a passion for the great outdoors. He spent years rock climbing, repelling, and caving (spelunking) in the US and Mexico. Later in life his interests and passion turned to camping and trail riding with his wife and friends. He especially enjoyed riding the Hatfield & McCoy trail systems. As an active Crown Camper, Tom was heard saying "I've lived a hundred lives since meeting you guys."

Tom is survived by his loving wife, Dorothy (Hartzell) whom he married in 1995; his brother, Jack (Elaine) Johnson; his son, Will Johnson; his daughter, Anna (Evan) Goldy; step-son, Lee Haidet; and step-daughter, Jessica (Adam) Grimes. Tom was blessed with eight grandchildren who he loved dearly: Celia and Drew Johnson; Andrew, Danny, and Annie Grimes; and, Maxwell, Ryan, and Jacob Goldy.

Funeral arrangements will be held this Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Karlo-Libby Funeral Home at 5000 Everhard Road N.W., Canton, Ohio 44718. Calling hours will be held from 4-6 p.m. with a service immediately following. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent in his memory to the Aultman Hospice & Palliative Care Center at 2821 Woodlawn Avenue N.W., Canton, Ohio 44708. To leave an online condolence to the family, please visit our website at: www.karlofh.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Karlo-Libby Funeral Home
5000 Everhard Road NW
Canton, OH 44718
3304949644
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Karlo-Libby Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved