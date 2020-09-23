Dr. John Thomas (Tom) Johnson
76, passed away early September 20, 2020, after a two-year battle with lung cancer. Tom was born in Springfield, Ohio on July 9, 1944, to the late Kathryn Helen Johnson (Hook) and Virgil L. Johnson. Tom received his bachelor's degree in 1968 from Ohio University (OU). In 1964, he took a break from his studies at OU and enlisted in the US Navy during the Vietnam War era. He served as a medic and spent part of his time serving at Yokosuta Naval Base in Japan. Tom went on to earn an MBA and PhD from Kent State University. He retired from The Babcock & Wilcox Company (B&W) in 2007 after nearly 40 years of service. Tom's work in International Sales and Global Ventures & Licensing earned him the opportunity to travel the world. Tom retired from B&W as a Project Manager. As a result of spending most of his youth growing up in Santa Fe, New Mexico, Tom had a passion for the great outdoors. He spent years rock climbing, repelling, and caving (spelunking) in the US and Mexico. Later in life his interests and passion turned to camping and trail riding with his wife and friends. He especially enjoyed riding the Hatfield & McCoy trail systems. As an active Crown Camper, Tom was heard saying "I've lived a hundred lives since meeting you guys."
Tom is survived by his loving wife, Dorothy (Hartzell) whom he married in 1995; his brother, Jack (Elaine) Johnson; his son, Will Johnson; his daughter, Anna (Evan) Goldy; step-son, Lee Haidet; and step-daughter, Jessica (Adam) Grimes. Tom was blessed with eight grandchildren who he loved dearly: Celia and Drew Johnson; Andrew, Danny, and Annie Grimes; and, Maxwell, Ryan, and Jacob Goldy.
Funeral arrangements will be held this Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Karlo-Libby Funeral Home at 5000 Everhard Road N.W., Canton, Ohio 44718. Calling hours will be held from 4-6 p.m. with a service immediately following. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent in his memory to the Aultman Hospice & Palliative Care Center at 2821 Woodlawn Avenue N.W., Canton, Ohio 44708. To leave an online condolence to the family, please visit our website at: www.karlofh.com