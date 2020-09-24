I am so sorry to hear of Cousin Tom's Passing, yet consoled by the knowledge that through out his life until the very end, he was comforted by the love, and respect of his family and friends. Reflecting on Tom's many achievements, activities and excursions I can't help but be taken by his obvious thirst for life , study and adventure. He was a man deeply respected by all, especially my Father who always spoke so highly of Tom, often stating that he was a man to be emulated. Without knowing the details, thank goodness, I'm certain Tom was in part responsible for my Brother's transition from boy to manhood. For myself, I'm very thankful to Tom for gifting me a passion for motorcycles that he instilled one day when he showed up, out of now where, and gave me a ride to High School on his Classic Triumph Bonneville. Thank you Tom. I also recall following Tom's footsteps as I slivered through a narrow rock passage along with a couple of virgin spelunking friends that led to a life threatening caving experience. I knew then, that emulation had its limits. But what I remember most about Tom was his warm welcoming smile and friendly out going personality. He will truly be missed. May you rest in peace Cousin. Love You Sincerely, Larry, Diane, David & Kelly Hook

Larry Hook

Family