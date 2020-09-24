1/
Dr. John Thomas "Tom" Johnson
Dr. John Thomas (Tom) Johnson

Funeral arrangements will be held this Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Karlo-Libby Funeral Home at 5000 Everhard Road N.W., Canton, Ohio 44718.

Calling hours will be held from 4-6 p.m. with a service immediately following. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent in his memory to the Aultman Hospice & Palliative Care Center at 2821 Woodlawn Avenue N.W., Canton, Ohio 44708.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Calling hours
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Karlo-Libby Funeral Home
SEP
26
Service
Karlo-Libby Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Karlo-Libby Funeral Home
5000 Everhard Road NW
Canton, OH 44718
3304949644
Memories & Condolences
September 23, 2020
Fred and I have so many wonderful memories of Tom and all our fun times and trips we shared with you both. Fred lost an unexpected brother and valued friend. Fly high Tom!❤ We love you both beyond words.
Barbara Rust
Friend
September 23, 2020
I am so sorry to hear of Cousin Tom's Passing, yet consoled by the knowledge that through out his life until the very end, he was comforted by the love, and respect of his family and friends. Reflecting on Tom's many achievements, activities and excursions I can't help but be taken by his obvious thirst for life , study and adventure. He was a man deeply respected by all, especially my Father who always spoke so highly of Tom, often stating that he was a man to be emulated. Without knowing the details, thank goodness, I'm certain Tom was in part responsible for my Brother's transition from boy to manhood. For myself, I'm very thankful to Tom for gifting me a passion for motorcycles that he instilled one day when he showed up, out of now where, and gave me a ride to High School on his Classic Triumph Bonneville. Thank you Tom. I also recall following Tom's footsteps as I slivered through a narrow rock passage along with a couple of virgin spelunking friends that led to a life threatening caving experience. I knew then, that emulation had its limits. But what I remember most about Tom was his warm welcoming smile and friendly out going personality. He will truly be missed. May you rest in peace Cousin. Love You Sincerely, Larry, Diane, David & Kelly Hook
Larry Hook
Family
